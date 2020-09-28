Air New Zealand Provides Further Certainty To Its Frequent Flyers

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealands frequent flyers are to receive a further 12-month extension to their status. The airline announced in March 2020 it would be extending the status of Airpoints Elite, Gold and Silver members for a 12-month period as a result …

Air New Zealand’s frequent flyers are to receive a further 12-month extension to their status.

The airline announced in March 2020 it would be extending the status of Airpoints™ Elite, Gold and Silver members for a 12-month period as a result of the impact COVID-19 is having on travel.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Kate O’Brien says the airline is pleased to offer eligible frequent flyers a further 12-month extension, which means members will hold their existing tier status for an additional year.

“We appreciate travel in 2020 isn’t what any of our frequent flyers were expecting or prepared for and as a result they have had fewer opportunities to maintain their tier status.

“We had fantastic feedback and messages of support following the extension announced earlier this year and this further 12-month extension will help eligible members protect their current status for longer.”

More details on the airline’s additional frequent flyer extension can be found here.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url