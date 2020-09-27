Survey Results Show Need For Tax Relief

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

A new survey showing 40 per cent of respondents lived in homes where someone had seen their wages or hours cut during the last six months underscores the need for National’s tax relief from 1 December, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said today.

The survey of 1,000 people was conducted by AIA Insurance.

“The Covid economic crisis is putting real pressure on family budgets, right across the economy.

“National’s temporary tax relief will put $3,000 in the pocket of New Zealanders with average earnings over the next 16 months.

“That will help Kiwi families get through this difficult period, and help stimulate our shrinking economy.

“Labour, meanwhile, will increase taxes during a recession.

“Labours only plan is to take more of your money and waste it.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url