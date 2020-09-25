New Damage At Blue Bluff, Ōtaki Gorge Road Causing Concern

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

New damage to the slip-prone bank at Blue Bluff on taki Gorge Road (13km inland from SH1) following Wednesday nights heavy rain is causing concern and the Kpiti Coast District Council have temporary closed the area to vehicles. In 2016 a large …

New damage to the slip-prone bank at Blue Bluff on Ōtaki Gorge Road (13km inland from SH1) following Wednesday night’s heavy rain is causing concern and the Kāpiti Coast District Council have temporary closed the area to vehicles.

In 2016 a large amount of rocks and soil came off the bank following heavy rain and required the road to be rebuilt over stabilised debris.

“We have discovered significant stress cracks in the road following Wednesday’s heavy rain which is an indication that the material underneath is still moving,” says Glen O’Connor, Access and Transport Manager.

“This means further slips are likely and, with the heavy rain forecast for this weekend, we’re not taking any chances with our community’s safety. We have temporarily closed the road to all vehicles.

“Geotechnical specialists have been onsite today and will undertake further investigative works next week before we make a decision on our next steps.

“I’m asking our community not to attempt to drive through the site or come close to have a look – doing so is a risk to your safety.”

The closure impacts access to one private property and recreational facilities within the Tararua Forest Park.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url