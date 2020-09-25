Balance Of Payments And International Investment Position: Year Ended 31 March 2020

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Balance of payments records the value of the country’s transactions with the rest of the world. It shows changes in financial claims on, and liabilities to, the rest of the world. International investment position is a snapshot of the country’s financial …

Balance of payments records the value of the country’s transactions with the rest of the world. It shows changes in financial claims on, and liabilities to, the rest of the world. International investment position is a snapshot of the country’s financial assets and liabilities.

Key facts

At 31 March 2020:

Of New Zealand’s $301.7 billion total investment abroad:

64.7 percent was in the United States of America, Australia, and the United Kingdom

9.2 percent was direct investment

50.1 percent was portfolio investment

17.4 percent was other investment

23.4 percent was financial derivatives and reserve assets.

Of the $481.0 billion total foreign investment in New Zealand:

58.4 percent was from Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America

25.2 percent was direct investment

50.3 percent was portfolio investment

17.3 percent was other investment

7.2 percent was financial derivatives.

New Zealand’s foreign-currency-denominated external debt was $154.5 billion (96.2 percent of which was hedged).

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url