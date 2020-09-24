Business Scoop
Wealth Tax Demand: Only Jacinda Ardern Can Rule It Out

September 24, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

Responding to Green Party MP Julie-Anne Genter’s statement that her Party’s wealth tax policy is a “bottom line” for a Labour-Greens Government, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

“This confirms what we all expected: instead of GE, climate change, or mining, the Greens’ make-or-break is a nasty tax on Kiwi families’ nest-eggs.”

“Jacinda Ardern needs to look down the barrel of the camera and rule out a wealth tax, no ifs, buts, or maybes. Only by staking her leadership on there being no wealth tax – as she did for a capital gains tax – can we voters have any confidence in Labour’s assurances.”

