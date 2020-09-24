Locals Determined To Retain Kāpiti Airport

Press Release – Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Kāpiti showed its strong and unwavering support for keeping Kāpiti Airport at a packed public meeting on Wednesday 22 September, hosted by Tim Costley, National Candidate for Ōtaki.

The meeting was a chance for the community to show support for Kāpiti Airport and plan a pathway forward.

Hosted by Tim Costley and a panel of local representatives including Mayor K (Guru) Gurunathan, Adrian Ali of Air Chathams, Jesse Woods of Sounds Air, George Jenkins representing local iwi, Tony Quaye, President of the Kāpiti Aero Club, and Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce, says the community turnout was heartening, positive and passionate, with everyone agreeing Kāpiti Airport is a strategic asset and must stay.



“Having a local airport, and a direct link to our largest city, is incredibly important for our economy, delivering upwards of $4 million per year – which is even more important as we recover from Covid-19 and work to attract domestic tourists to the Coast. Business travellers have grown steadily since Air Chathams began flying in 2018, and is the top performing route for Air Chathams,” says Jacinda Thorn.

Adrian Ali, Commercial Manager for Air Chathams says they’re already taking bookings for 2021, showing confidence in the region.



“As well as our group bookings, the business market is growing, and we provide an essential service to Auckland. Local business Goodman Contractors who have been flying with us for some time and using our service, have grown their business in Auckland. We are united with the community to keep this vital asset open and operating,” says Adrian Ali.

Locals can show their support for the Kāpiti Airport here

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

