IrrigationNZ Pleased National Will Promote Water Storage – Keen To See More Detail

IrrigationNZ is encouraged to see that the National Party has been bold enough to promote water storage as part of its agriculture and horticulture policy, announced today in Gisborne.

“All New Zealanders are reliant on accessing water when it is needed, but we have become increasingly vulnerable to dry weather patterns which restrict this right.”

“Despite being an obvious solution to this increasing vulnerability – water storage has unfortunately become the elephant in the room,” says IrrigationNZ Chair, Keri Johnston.

“The public is afraid that more water storage will lead to more dairy conversions and impaired water quality – this is not true.”

“Water storage is a pragmatic solution to city and regional water supply, to meeting environmental requirements, and ensuring we do not have a supply gap for growing food.”

“We have spent significant time with all political parties and stakeholders to reiterate the urgent need for a sensible, bold, and long-term strategy for managing Aotearoa New Zealand’s water – with water storage as a fundamental pillar. “

“As stated in our 2020 election manifesto released in July, a focus on water storage is critical to ensure our communities are resilient to climate change and to assist with land-use change to meet #zerocarbon targets.”

“We are keen to hear more detail from National about their water storage solutions,” concludes Ms Johnston.

