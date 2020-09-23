Press Release – Great South

In recognition of the significant impact of COVID-19 upon Fiordland’s tourism industry and the area’s employment, Great South has appointed a Fiordland Employment and Resource Planner.

Glyn Saunders has been appointed to the role, which mainly based in Te Anau, has been established in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and MBIE to identify and implement redeployment opportunities in the Fiordland community.

Great South GM for Business Services, Ben Lewis, said an immediate focus for the regional agency was to develop and support initiatives that retained jobs and a skilled workforce across the region, and this was a clear example of the activity taking place in this area.

“With Fiordland still reeling from the effects of COVID-19 and the absence of international visitors, this position will provide on the ground support for Fiordland jobseekers and businesses, working closely with them to source labour, help with training and upskilling, and retain talent within the local community,”

Lewis said Mr Saunders brought with him extensive experience in project management and would be an asset to both the Great South team and the Fiordland community.

A strong focus of the role will be on redeploying Fiordland jobseekers with roles within the Fiordland area and connecting them with the government agencies and support packages available.

The role will also manage demand for resources for recovery projects, assist local employers with accessing funding opportunities, work closely with education providers in the areas to establish connections into apprenticeships programmes and employment opportunities, and support the coordination of the ‘Jobs for Nature’ scheme in Fiordland.

Great South Chief Executive Graham Budd said the appointment of the Fiordland Employment and Resource Planner highlighted the commitment and support Great South has to strengthen the region’s workforce.

“From working with youth, skilled migrants, businesses looking to recruit and now directly with Fiordland job seekers, we are focused on developing a stronger and more resilient workforce which will support the economic recovery in Fiordland and the wider Southland region,” he said.

Mr Saunders will start the role on the 5th of October and is looking forward to contributing to the work Great South is doing to strengthen Southland’s future workforce.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work alongside the Fiordland community and key Southland stakeholders to respond to employment challenges in the area and make a positive and long-lasting impact. I believe my experience in managing projects across the world and understanding of the current market will ensure the Fiordland community can benefit from the support set to be on offer,”

