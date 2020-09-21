Greens Call For A Bus Lane To Bypass Congestion On Harbour Bridge

Press Release – Green Party

The Green Party is calling for Waka Kotahi the NZ Transport Agency to convert a lane over the Auckland Harbour Bridge to bus-only and make buses free to use across the bridge until all lanes are back in operation.

Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter says “a dedicated bus lane can carry about seven times more people than a single car lane, so has the potential to help thousands more people cross the bridge without facing any congestion at all.

“Already buses can bypass congestion via the busway all the way from Albany, but buses are being massively delayed when they have to merge into general traffic on the bridge.

“A bus lane during the morning and evening peak hour will allow thousands of Auckland commuters to bypass the congestion.

“Making public transport free for this short period will also encourage some reluctant bus users to leave their car at home.

“This will help free-up space on the road for people that have no other option but to drive.

“Long term, the Greens support a second harbour crossing in the form of a rail line connecting the CBD to Takapuna and Albany.

“A rail crossing will give thousands of people the freedom to leave the car at home, bypass traffic congestion, and get to the city quickly.

“Under this Government, work has already starting on planning, design and protecting the route for a second harbour crossing.

“We don’t support another road crossing as it is forecast to funnel an additional 5,400 cars into and through the city in the morning peak, worsening congestion and climate pollution.”

The Green Party will be putting out its complete transport policy next week.

