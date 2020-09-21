Final Call For Feedback On Local Road Speed Limits

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

Theres less than a week to go before submissions close on the local road speed limits bylaw review. Marlboroughs Local Road Speed Limits Bylaw Review identifies the top 10 per cent of local roads that would benefit most from speed limit changes. …

There’s less than a week to go before submissions close on the local road speed limits bylaw review.

Marlborough’s Local Road Speed Limits Bylaw Review identifies the top 10 per cent of local roads that would benefit most from speed limit changes. The consultation closes this Friday 25 September at 5.00 pm.

Blenheim roads include Alabama Road East, School Road, Dry Hills Lane, Old Renwick Road, Blicks Lane, Rene Street, Thomsons Ford Road, Rose Manor Drive, Rembrandt Drive, Spencer Place, Battys Road, David Street, Beaver Road, Hutcheson Street, Seymour Street and Alfred Street.

In Picton, the roads include London Quay, High Street, Wellington Street and Endeavour Lane. In Tuamarina, Hunter Road, Blind Creek Road, Campbells Road and Cotterill Street are all included.

Marlborough Roads Manager, Steve Murrin, says the review focuses on roads where the need for safer speed limits is considered most urgent.

“We want to reduce injury on our roads, and managing speeds is one way of doing that but we need the community’s help.”

“Submitters can attend a hearing at Council during the week of 5 October to give us their views in person before the updated bylaw is adopted in November,” Mr Murrin said.

To access a copy of the Local Road Speed Limits Bylaw Review Statement of Proposal document, and to make a submission, visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/speed-limit-bylaw-2014/proposed-speed-limit-bylaw-2020-local-roads/?ed-step=1

Submission forms are available at Council reception in Blenheim, Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) and the Picton Library and Service Centre.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url