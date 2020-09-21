Air New Zealand Continues To Require Masks On Board

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement today regarding the change in Alert Levels, Air New Zealand will continue to require customers to wear masks on all its domestic services.

The airline continues to take extra precautions to keep customers and staff safe. While Auckland remains at Alert Level 2, masks on domestic services will be required. Customers are welcome to bring their own, or they will be available before boarding. Air New Zealand employees at the departure gate and domestic cabin crew will also continue to wear masks.

The airline is pleased to reintroduce food and beverage services on all domestic flights from Thursday 24 September.

Due to capacity restrictions under Alert Level 2, the maximum number of people able to access any of the airline’s Auckland lounges is capped at 100. All other domestic Air New Zealand lounges will operate as usual.

For the latest information, customers can check the Air New Zealand COVID-19 Hub and travel alerts page.

