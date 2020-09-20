ACT’s Debt Destroyer Shows Kiwis Want The Debt Destroyed

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

Early results from ACTs Debt Destroyer suggest most New Zealanders are more fiscally responsible than Grant Robertson and want to reduce Government spending, says ACT Leader David Seymour. ACT launched the Debt Destroyer last week, an interactive …

“Early results from ACT’s Debt Destroyer suggest most New Zealanders are more fiscally responsible than Grant Robertson and want to reduce Government spending,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT launched the Debt Destroyer last week, an interactive education tool which allows Kiwis to have an honest conversation about debt. It’s been acclaimed in the media as being ‘productive, useful, tangible and intelligent.’ Even Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni told media that she’s tried using it.

“The Debt Destroyers puts Kiwis in control over what spending takes place. For example, should we streamline the Wellington bureaucracy and save $10 million?

“Of the more than 1300 respondents, 90 percent chose to save the taxpayer money.

“On average the amount saved was $65 billion over ten years.

“Labour, helped by New Zealand First and the Greens, has borrowed $140 billion. That’s $28,000 for each and every New Zealander. It’s the average credit card debt five times over.

“New Zealanders who have used our Debt Destroyer can see this isn’t sustainable and don’t want mountains of debt piled on future generations.

“Our Debt Destroyer has started an honest conversation with Kiwis about the sensible steps politicians can take to reduce the debt.

“Only a vote for ACT will keep the other parties honest and only ACT has a fully costed plan to get back to surplus and start repaying the debt now.”

Our Debt Destroyer can be found here

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url