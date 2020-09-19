Winston Peters’ Tax Gaff Makes No Sense

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

Winston Peters must have been confused this morning when he made the bizarre claim that tax cuts are a ‘bribe’ and, ironically, criticised another party for promising to scrap his provincial vote fund in the next breath.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says:

“This is a Joe Biden-style gaff from Winston Peters. Evidence of a brain fade. Borrowing to fund Provincial Slush Fund goodies is a bribe – not letting people keep more of their own money.”

