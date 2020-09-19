Green Party Will Work Next Term With Labour To Implement Fair Pay Agreements And Extended Sick Leave

Press Release – Green Party

The Green Party welcome Labour committing to implement fair pay agreements and extended sick leave for workers in the next term of Government.

“If elected in to a partnership government with Labour, we’ll work productively to ensure these measures are implemented as soon as possible”, Green Party Workplace Relations and Safety spokesperson Jan Logie said today.

“The Green Party have long called for the implementation of fair pay agreements, so more New Zealanders have a dignified income. We know it is what is required to ensure that industry-wide, New Zealanders are paid a wage that means they can put a roof over their head and food on the table.

“Additionally, the Greens called for an extension to sick leave in August – it is particularly critical in the era of COVID-19 that if someone is unwell – that they’re supported to take time off.

“COVID-19 did not create huge inequalities for working New Zealanders, but it did unveil it and exacerbate it. Now is a critical time to increase protections for working New Zealanders so they can continue to deliver all of the services that keep us healthy and ticking over.

“In the next term, we will also push to improve redundancy processes, and ensure a minimum one month pay for people who lose their job. This is particularly critical during COVID-19, where job uncertainty is growing.

“The pandemic also highlighted existing weaknesses in our health and safety regime, and so it is well time we reviewed the health and safety act, and implemented default union memberships at workplaces, so when people feel unsafe at work, the institutional support is there.”

The Green Party also welcome the additional measures announced today to support workers, including protections for dependent contractors.

