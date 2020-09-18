NZ’s First Legal Cannabinoid Oil Is Proving A Hit With Religious Leaders

Press Release – Tigerdrop

“So far, we’ve found great support from the Anglican and Samoan churches. One priest wanted four bottles.”

Cannabis Sativa ‘the tree of life’ is the most useful plant in existence. It was likely humanity’s first crop, and the Holy Oil of the Jews appears to have been a Cannabis Oil. CBG is a hemp cannabinoid.



Jesus Healing the Blind, Mosaic, Cathedral of Monreale, Sicily, 1174AD

“Even agnostics and atheists are finding faith again with our product” says Mr Stopford. “But it’s a prohibited food, and not intended for the treatment or prevention of any disease or condition. We can only offer it as an oil for anointing precious objects to make them sacred.”

“Our CBG Cannabis Oil is a dietary supplement in the USA, EU, & UK.” says Tigerdrops.com founder, Mr Tadhg Stopford. “But in NZ, we can only legally sell it as a Holy Oil, in accordance with Scripture.”

“This type of Holy Oil was originally only for priests. They hoarded it for themselves.

Like today, it was forbidden to commoners. So it’s great to bring holy oil to the people.”

“Tigerdrops ‘Precious Oil’ is a world class product at an internationally competitive price.” says Mr Stopford. “It’s Organic Hemp CBG, and we’re very proud of it; but it could be holier.”

“In time id like to recreate the original recipe” says Mr Stopford “500 shekels of liquid myrrh, half as much of fragrant cinnamon, 250 shekels of q’aneh-bosm, 500 shekels of cassia– all according to the sanctuary shekel– and a hind of olive oil. But the ingredients are expensive, and CBG is called the ‘Rolls Royce’ of cannabinoids for good reason.”

Cannabis as a Holy Oil is supported by considerable biblical references, archaological evidence from 750BC, and cannabis mosaics of Adam, Eve, Jesus and God, in a thousand year old Catholic cathedral of Cannabis in Monreale, Sicily. A church blessed by three Popes.

It’s interesting to note that ‘Jesus’ means ‘to rescue/to deliver’, and ‘Christ’ is a translation of the Hebrew ‘Messiah’, which means Anointed/Leader. Messiahs (priests) were anointed with Cannabis/kaneh bosem oil.

Tigerdrops is a New Zealand owned company, established in 2020 by Tadhg Stopford.

A history teacher, Mr Stopford co-founded The Hemp Foundation.org.nz in 2016, wrote NZs first Hemp Medicine course for GPs in 2017, and wrote the world’s first biology unit for High School students on the human cannabinoid system in 2019.

