DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments For 2021

Press Release – DHL Express NZ

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, announced a price increase today that will take effect on January 1, 2021. The increase in New Zealand will average 4.9%, compared to 2020 and further to this, some surcharges have been adjusted; please refer to the DHL Express website from January 1, 2021. This is to continuously ensure the resilience of its network and constantly maintain high service standards.

“Supporting our customers in reaching their business goals with individually tailored services according to the needs of their business is one of our main goals at DHL Express. To this end, we have been investing largely in our international network,” said Mark Foy, Country Manager, DHL Express New Zealand. “The annual price adjustment enables us to further develop our infrastructure while allowing us to apply state-of-the-art technologies and individual delivery processes to ensure best-in-class customer solutions. In response to the increased demand for logistics expertise due to rising item volumes in the e-commerce market, we have invested heavily in the renewal of our aircraft fleet as well as our global hub and gateway network. These and future advances will help us, our customers and partners, make a significant contribution to improving our ecological footprint.”

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics such as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are updated by national and international authorities on a regular basis in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

