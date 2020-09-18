Business Central Releases 2020 Election Report With A Clear Message To Government

Press Release – Business Central

Business Central has released its 2020 Election Report ahead of the upcoming election, outlining what businesses in Central New Zealand expect from an incoming government.

The report sets out seven key focus areas, with the post-lockdown economy being the central focus of businesses’ concerns. Business sentiments were drawn from survey data from both BusinessNZ’s Deloitte-ChapmanTripp Election Survey and the Central New Zealand Quarterly Business Confidence Survey conducted by Business Central in August.

Business Central Chief Executive John Milford says the region and country are doing it tough at the moment, and the message to the political parties couldn’t be clearer – put the economy first.

“It goes without saying, 2020 has been a difficult year so far for the majority of the business community, given the economic data out just this week, it’s going remain that way for some time.

“There is consensus is that the current government has done a good job with the health response. It is clear to us, the next government, regardless of party, needs to put the same emphasis and energy into the country’s economic recovery.

“This report and the other election reports from the BusinessNZ Network will give parties a good idea of what businesses are thinking about in the lead up to the election.

“The next government needs to have a clear, well-thought-out strategy to give businesses the best chance at recovering. A plan must be put in place to reopen the borders safely and soon, actively invest in infrastructure with a return on investment, and overhaul current barriers to recovery like the RMA.

“Businesses are also looking beyond the recovery response and the future of the economy. The next government needs to look at ways to reduce regulatory burden, be ambitious about the future of work, and support sustainable business.

“The Central region needs more consideration from our political parties. There are plenty of opportunities and possibilities for growth in our region, but unlikely to get over the line without much-needed investment and support.

“In the lead up to the election, our organisation has engaged with all parts of the political spectrum on these issues. We will continue to engage with parties on the key issues over the coming weeks, and continue to be the voice of Central region businesses during the next term of government.”

The Business Central 2020 Election Report can be found here.

