IK Multimedia introduces MixBox virtual channel strip plug-in with 70 award-winning effects built in

“500 series”-style plug-in offers processors derived from IK’s T-RackS, AmpliTube and SampleTank to cover a massive range of FX needs

IK Multimedia announces MixBox, a “500 series”-style virtual rack plug-in for Mac and PC. It offers musicians, producers and engineers of every genre all the effects they need in one “rack” to mix faster and more efficiently while enjoying professional sound quality and a convenient, lightning-fast workflow.

MixBox includes 70 studio processors and creative effects derived from IK’s T-RackS mixing and mastering workstation, AmpliTube guitar and bass tone studio, and SampleTank sound and groove workstation, as well as four stunning new reverb algorithms. It packs these processors into a convenient and intuitive channel strip layout that can be used as a plug-in for any DAW or in stand-alone mode.

Beginners will benefit from having high-quality effects and 600+ presets at their fingertips to kick-start their creativity, while advanced users can speed up their workflow by using the customizable format to save and recall whole custom effects chains instantly.

Custom processor chain creation

Users can create and save their own custom channel strips in an 8-slot “rack” that can be used in all major DAWs. With drag & drop routing and a range of advanced controls like wet/dry mix, sidechain and individual processor gain, users can assemble even complex, professional processor chains in seconds. In stand-alone mode, users can create up to eight racks of eight processors each, for a highly optimized mixing environment.

70 processors for more mixing variety

Immaculate-sounding processors deliver powerful digital effects and warm, authentic physical models of classic analogue gear. In addition, MixBox introduces four all-new, reverb algorithms for hall, room, plate and inverse.

A modelling powerhouse

A selection of ultra-precise digital models of some of the most iconic mixing gear in history is onboard, as well as creative models such as amplifier distortion and tape saturation. MixBox leverages many of the most advanced and popular models from AmpliTube & T-RackS to add ultra-authentic analogue warmth and vibe to any track.

View the complete gear and effects collection here.

Creative FX for every need

In addition to standard EQ Dynamics and Channel Strip processors, MixBox also offers onboard Filters, Modulation, Saturation, Reverbs, Delays, Distortion and Amps to cover a multitude of scenarios such as tracking vocals, sound design, customizing virtual instruments and more.

Quick and convenient workflow

MixBox enhances workflow efficiency by keeping every parameter immediately accessible in a compact and easily editable GUI, eliminating the need to switch between plug-in windows when adjusting multiple effects.

Users can more easily adjust multiple processors from a single window, and can save entire processor changes to recall favourites at any time, saving time and energy and keeping them inspired.

Instant inspiration with 600+ presets

MixBox comes packed with more than 600 individual processor and whole-chain presets covering a range of uses, styles, genres and more, to offer a creative starting point. User presets can also be saved and recalled for future use.

Powerful multi-rack live mixing in stand-alone mode

MixBox’s stand-alone mode offers a complete, easy-to-use mixing experience for nearly any situation, with up to eight separate racks of eight processors each.

Audio can be fed into a computer from any source such as a digital mixer or audio interface, and the MixBox main panel will offer control over all eight racks at once. Users can load rack presets, add or remove processors from each rack, activate the side-chain and manage input/output channels and gain for each rack, all from one panel.

Price and availability

MixBox is now available from the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide for an introductory price of $/€199.99* (regular price will be $/€299.99).

Existing owners of any registered IK product that retails for $/€99 or more can purchase MixBox for an introductory crossgrade price of $/€149.99 (regular crossgrade pricing will be $/€199.99).

From September 17 through October 31, 2020, registered owners of select T-RackS, Total Studio 2, Lurssen Mastering and iLoud products will receive a $/€50 automatic discount off the crossgrade price when purchasing MixBox through the IK Multimedia online store. Visit here for details.

*All prices excluding taxes

To learn more about MixBox and see all 70 processors, visit www.ikmultimedia.com/mixbox

To see MixBox in action, please visit: www.ikmultimedia.com/mixbox/video

