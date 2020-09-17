Finalists For The 2020 Broadband Compare Awards Revealed

Press Release – Broadband Compare

The finalists for the 2020 Broadband Compare Awards have been announced today. The awards, which are supported by Hauwei, recognise excellence in the New Zealand broadband industry, celebrating companies that provide the very best products and services. …

The finalists for the 2020 Broadband Compare Awards have been announced today. The awards, which are supported by Hauwei, recognise excellence in the New Zealand broadband industry, celebrating companies that provide the very best products and services.

Gavin Male, Founder and CEO of NZ Compare says, “We believe that 2020, in particular, is a time to recognize success and celebrate NZ’s broadband industry. As an essential service the entire telecoms sector has been working hard to keep NZ connected during challenging times. These companies have come up with innovative solutions and put their customers first and we’re delighted to see so many great companies put their best foot forward and enter the Awards.”

Male continues, “We were thrilled by the record number of entries for this year’s awards, representing a wide range of brands and companies. As always, the level of competition has been intense. Our judging panel were impressed by the quality of entrants and selecting the winners from these finalists will be a tough task!”

Entries to the awards came from a wide range of broadband and digital service providers – from large national players like 2Degree, Vodafone, Sky, Stuff Fibre, NOW, MyRepublic, Slingshot and Megatel to specialist providers like Farmside, Gravity Internet, Wireless Nation and Network 4 Learning.

Winners of the Broadband Compare Awards will be announced at a gala awards event taking place at the Maritime Room in Auckland’s Viaduct harbour on Friday 16th October. Tickets are available to purchase at https://www.broadbandawards.co.nz/event/ticket/index

THE FINALISTS FOR THE BROADBAND COMPARE AWARDS 2020 ARE:

Best Digital Innovation

Gravity Internet Network 4 Learning Spritely

Stuff Fibre

Best Bundled Plan

Megatel

Nova Energy

Slingshot

Best Customer Support

2degrees

Farmside

Nova Energy NOW

Best Fibre Broadband Provider

MyRepublic

NOW

Orcon

Best Rural Service Provider

Farmside

Gravity Internet

Wireless Nation

WombatNET

Best Service Provider Under 10,000 Customers

2Talk

Gravity Internet

Megatel

Best Streaming Service Provider

Sky

Stuff

Vodafone New Zealand

Best Value Broadband Provider

Contact Energy

Gravity Internet

Megatel

NOW NZ Ltd

Slingshot

Best Wireless Service Provider

Farmside

Vodafone New Zealand

Wireless Nation

Emerging Leader in Digital Technology

Alex Stewart, WombatNET

Anna Collins, Ventia

Chris Coromandel, Vodafone

James Walker, Ventia

Matthew Cornish, 2Talk Nise Williams, Ultrafast Fibre

About the Broadband Compare Awards

The Broadband Compare Awards are hosted by NZ Compare (https://www.nzcompare.com/). NZ Compare websites offer fair, easy-to use comparison services that help consumers compare the options side-by-side and make a fully informed choice. We are the power behind Broadband Compare, Power Compare and Money Compare. The awards are presented in partnership with TUANZ (https://tuanz.org.nz), the independent, not-for-profit membership association with over 170 New Zealand corporate and individual members.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url