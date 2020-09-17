Employment Indicators: Paid Jobs Week Ended 16 August 2020

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key facts

This series counts the number of unique employer-employee relationships present in payday filing 6, 13, and 27 days after the end of the reference week. These counts are published as they are, and no work has been done to adjust for seasonality or data flow issues.

Latest week

For the week ended 16 August 2020 the most accurate measure, number of paid jobs – 27 days, indicated the numbers of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:

2,191,990 total paid jobs (up 4,010 or 0.18 percent)

99,330 paid jobs in primary industries (up 460 or 0.47 percent)

407,640 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 860 or 0.21 percent)

1,628,480 in services industries (up 1,650 or 0.10 percent).

Not all enterprises can be matched to an industry, so total paid jobs can differ from the sum of paid jobs of the three industries

Changes and improvements to the weekly employment indicators

We will be updating the weekly employment indicator series on 1 October 2020, and making the following changes:

introducing median weekly earnings, and lower and upper quartile weekly earnings

changing the time lags that are used to produce the series

changing the definitions of which jobs are used to produce the series

adding a new category ‘industry not classified’ in the industry data.

We are making these improvements to better meet customers’ needs and make more use of the administrative data. Due to the changes, we will provide a new back-cast series. While we intended to stop this series at the end of October, we will continue weekly releases until the end of the year.

We are looking forward to feedback from our customers and are happy to answer questions about the data and upcoming changes.

More data

Stats NZ COVID-19 data portal

presents the data in graphical format.

