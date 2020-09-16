Return To Full Timetable For Timaru Flights

Press Release – Timaru District Council

Demand at Timaru Richard Pearse Airport sees it being one of the first places in the country to get 100% of its scheduled Air New Zealand services running again.

Next week the airline will increase to 12 return services on the Timaru to Wellington route, and then 13 weekly return services from 28 September onwards on its Q300 aircraft.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said he was pleased to see the flights coming back online, stressing the importance of the direct link to the capital.

“Timaru Airport and our direct link to Wellington is an important asset for the whole region’s economy, and it’s fantastic that Air New Zealand is coming back up to full service so quickly.

“We’re making it easier than ever to fly direct from Timaru, with increased parking and four new EV charging spaces currently being installed.

“This is a vote of confidence in our region by Air New Zealand, but to ensure we keep this important link it’s important that it’s supported by local businesses and residents, so now is the time to get out and about or even invite your lower North Island friends and relatives for a visit!”

From 28 September Air New Zealand will run two return flights daily leaving Timaru at 6.45am and 11.45am and leaving Wellington at 9.55am and 5.40pm.

Air New Zealand Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says the airline is delighted to bring back its full pre-COVID-19 schedule for the Timaru-Wellington service from 28 September, offering options for both business and leisure travellers.

“This coupled with the Government’s lifting of physical distancing restrictions on aircraft mean that we’re keen to welcome customers onto the service and also play our part in boosting the local economy.”

Timaru Richard Pearse Airport is owned and operated by Timaru District Council, it was recently given a major upgrade to its terminal and parking facilities. A further upgrade to provide 18 short stay parking spaces and 4 EV charging stations is currently underway.

