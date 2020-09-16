Partnering With Quality Builders In Up-and-Coming Prestons Park

Press Release – Homes by Maxim

There’s nothing quite like the stillness and community feel of suburbia within close proximity to city amenities. With building projects up and running again after the coronavirus lockdown, the popular Prestons Park development, located just 15 minutes outside Christchurch’s city centre, is approaching its halfway point.

Situated in close proximity to shops, schools, and outdoor sports and leisure locations like Bottle Lake Forest, beaches and golf courses, it is no surprise that numerous sections of this development have already sold out. There are even plans in the pipeline for extending the development across a greater span of land. In all, Prestons Park promises to become a sought after area with a close community feel that is not stifled by overcrowding and which boasts all the conveniences and vibrancy that Christchurch has to offer.

Homes by Maxim, an architectural building firm associated with Philip Bidwell Architecture is one of the affiliated builders for the Prestons Park development. With a well-established track record of successful and timely building project completions in the greater Christchurch and Wanaka areas, the company is set to be a great asset to the project. Currently, Homes by Maxim has one show home within the development that potential buyers can view. Boasting three large bedrooms, two outdoor entertainment areas, and a modern open-plan design, this home presents a delightful picture of what buyers can expect from the right builder in the Prestons Park development. Maxim also takes on projects outside of Prestons Park, and can assist clients with a wide range of architectural and building needs – from small or large renovations to total rebuilds or even new builds.

With a wide array of housing options for any phase of life, quality building partners, and a good location, Prestons Park promises to be a good investment.

