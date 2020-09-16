Low Carbon Construction Policy Using More Homegrown Wood A Winner

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Government’s move to adopt and accelerate the procurement of low carbon construction materials, especially homegrown wood, for new public builds, will stimulate growth, jobs, investment and exports, as well as benefiting the environment, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.

“It’s a winner,” he says. “This policy will unlock the value and potential of our wood processing industry for the good of the country and the regions. It will be transformative.”

Regional business chambers and the wood industry have lobbied government to deliver on its promise of a wood first procurement policy in line with its climate change and emissions targets, and to also provide certainty to stimulate innovation, investment and wider use of value added, natural products domestically.

“The policy promotes the use of innovative, sophisticated and sustainable engineered wood products at home and in target markets offshore to generate thousands of jobs in regional New Zealand, new investments and continuous innovation,” Mr Barnett said. “This resets the value proposition for our engineered timber sector. It’s in step with the times and consumer demands for safer, cheaper, more resilient and environmentally kinder products.”

