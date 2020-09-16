Council Seeks Input On Roads And Facilities

Press Release – Gisborne District Council

As Council’s community engagement progresses, next week it turns its attention to roads, transport and community facilities.

“Early consultation on our Long Term Plan is a vitally important part of sharing our work with our community and seeking input on our future direction,” said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

“What we are doing now is ‘pre-consultation’ and we are asking wide ranging questions, which will help us focus our work early next year when we consult further and seek more detailed information of our community.”

Next week Council will offer two online hui, one on roads and transport, and another on public facilities, which include cultural institutions such as the library and theatres, and parks, sports facilities and other open spaces.

“The online hui on Monday and Wednesday at 10am will give our community the opportunity to listen to staff who work in these areas, and to ask them questions,” the Mayor said.

Tairāwhiti has received $50m in Provincial Growth Fund money for roads, as part of the government’s Covid-19 response and recovery plan. That money has been put to use redeploying many people who have lost jobs since lockdown.

“It’s a massive investment, and we are doing our best to ensure we spend it where it’s most needed, in upgrading our road network and creating meaningful pathways to employment,” Mayor Stoltz said.

“And the cultural and sporting side of our region are vitally important to most of us, so we’re expecting our online hui to be a big attraction next week.”

Council will hold the online hui on Monday, 21 and Wednesday 23 September at 10am, where you will be able to follow a link and listen to staff who work in these areas discuss the major issues. You can post questions before, during or after the hui by following the links below.

Online hui

Roads and Transport: 10am, Monday, 21 September, at https://tellus.gdc.govt.nz/road-trans-hui

Community Spaces and Facilities: 10am, Wednesday, 23 September, at https://tellus.gdc.govt.nz/csf-hui

Email your questions to feedback@gdc.govt.nz

The hui will be recorded and available on the Council website and Facebook page.

