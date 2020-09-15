Business Scoop
Orion And IAG Reach Settlement Over Port Hills Fires

September 15, 2020PressRelease

Orion New Zealand can confirm a confidential commercial settlement has been reached that brings to an end the High Court proceeding against it in relation to the Port Hills fires.

The settlement is without any admission of liability by Orion.

Rob Jamieson, Orion CEO says, “The Port Hills fires had tragic consequences and Orion extends its deepest sympathies to all those affected.

“Orion continues to be confident in the integrity and safety of its network. The company strives at all times to manage its network competently and efficiently in the interests of those who rely on electricity, and the community more generally.”

