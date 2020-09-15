Jacinda Will Feed The Kids, Judith Will Brush Their Teeth

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“With Jacinda Ardern promising school lunches and Judith Collins offering toothbrushes and toothpaste, there’ll be little left for parents to do,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“New Zealand is facing an historic mountain of debt, but political parties are still on a spending splurge. It’s totally irresponsible. Only ACT has a plan to get on top of the spending and the debt.

“Worse, the major parties are reinforcing the message that it’s not the job of parents to look after their kids. The vast majority of parents can manage to make lunch and brush teeth.

“For politicians to take over the job of parenting is nanny state nonsense. Once Jacinda has fed the kids, and Judith has brushed their teeth, what’s left for parents to do?

“National is also suggesting the government should offer daily supervised toothbrushing for pre-schoolers. It’s nuts.

“ACT believes that it’s the job of parents look after their kids, not politicians.

“Kids are eventually going to learn the hard way that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. By the time intermediate school kids start paying tax, we’ll be spending more on interest repayments than the entire education budget.

“They’ll be asking, ‘what the hell were you thinking?,’ about Jacinda Ardern’s decision give a multi-millionaire bungee jump operator $10 million, and the Greens’ $12 million for a school where students learned about the healing power of crystals.

“Every extra dollar of borrowing means higher taxes or fewer services tomorrow because of politicians’ irresponsibility today. Borrowing now and forgetting tomorrow is fiscal child abuse.

“ACT has a plan to stop the spending splurge. We have a fully costed roadmap for economic recovery, which keeps the debt low, cuts taxes, and gets the country back to surplus, while keeping Kiwis in work.

“ACT is the only party that will hold the others to account. We’ll make sure New Zealand is ready for the next rainy day and that future generations don’t face a mountain of debt.”

ACT’s fully costed plan can be found here.

ACT’s Debt Destroyer can be found here.

