DryNZ Seeks Further Investment To Grow New Fruit Drinking Range

DryNZ has been operating from its Waiuku factory site, south of Auckland and launched its fruit drinking range to the delight of its customers.

To grow this new brand it is seeking further investment to continue delivering superior products to its New Zealand and international customers.

With more business opportunities approaching DryNZ has reviewed its options and wants to increase production of the fruit drinking range at its state-of-the-art facility.

“To help us fund this growth, we are seeking a cash injection from those who have a passion for developing premium New Zealand products for the world and a world class New Zealand business they can be proud of,” says Managing Director Anne Gibson.

The pure NZ drinking fruit range with Manuka honey was launched in August with kiwifruit, lemon, peach, blackcurrant and apple sachets.

“The new range has been going exceptionally well with interest from supermarket chains to stock the product and in order for us to do this successfully we are seeking further investment to ensure we can continue to stock shelves at leading stores.” Mrs Gibson said.

The pure NZ drinking fruit sachets are a sugar free blend of delicious real New Zealand fruit and manuka honey powder. The taste of New Zealand is a sachet away with the new flavours.

The company behind premium tea brand Ti Ora has launched their new range of pure NZ drinking fruit to both the Kiwi and Chinese markets. Made with the freshest fruit from trusted New Zealand orchards, pure NZ drinking fruit begins with a gentle drying and concentration process, resulting in a fine, preservative-free powder.

This allows all of the nutritional goodness in the fruit to be retained, before it is mixed with pure NZ drinking fruit New Zealand manuka honey – an anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral powerhouse that can help to boost your immune system and improve gut health. Manuka honey enhances the flavour of the drinking fruit and adds a natural sweetness, resulting in a natural, delicious cup of Kiwi produce.

If you’re a coffee drinker, pure NZ drinking fruit sachets provide the perfect opportunity to switch out caffeinated drinks for a cup of nutritious, guilt-free, locally produced fruit at only 50 calories per serving. Just one serving of DryNZ’s lemon or kiwifruit pure NZ drinking fruit contains the equivalent of 87.5% of your recommended dietary intake of vitamin C. Each sachet contains a significant amount of dried fruit – half an apple and a whole peach in each of these varietals respectively.

Although originally designed as a hot drink, pure NZ drinking fruit can also be used to enhance the taste and nutritional value of your favourite foods like yoghurt and ice cream, and is the perfect accompanist to your morning muesli, porridge or smoothie. Pure NZ drinking fruit sachets are highly useful in baking, adding a fruity, healthy kick to any of your favourite cake, muffin, icing, or cookie recipes.

DryNZ believes the demand for their products will be practically insatiable in China, as products from New Zealand are highly sought after in the Chinese market. New Zealand’s reputation as a world leader in soil quality, water quality, air quality and general quality of produce precedes itself in China, meaning that Kiwi products are revered for their purity and health benefits.

About DryNZ:

DryNZ has industry expertise and the ability to combine New Zealand’s high-quality produce with superior air drying technology to deliver a premium product. The company’s vision is to be New Zealand’s leading supplier of the finest, freshest, tastiest and healthiest dried ingredients and by further growing its capabilities to take on the international stage. http://www.drynz.com/

