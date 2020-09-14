New Agreement Improves Employment Conditions For Parliamentary Staff

Press Release – Parliamentary Service

Today, a new collective agreement was signed between Parliamentary Service, the PSA and E tū that results in significant improvements in employment arrangements for Parliamentary Service staff working on events-based contracts.

Parliamentary Service Chief Executive, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero says, “I am extremely pleased to see such positive progress for our people. They raised some concerns about their employment arrangements through the Francis Review and, since that time, we have been committed to addressing them. This marks a significant milestone on our journey towards implementing the recommendations of the review and creating lasting, meaningful change.

“I would like to thank the PSA and E tū for their hard work together on this agreement and to the members of both unions for ratifying it. Together we have been able to achieve a great outcome for our people – about 400 of whom will be impacted”.

PSA Assistant National Secretary, Basil Prestidge, says, “these changes are a significant step toward addressing the power imbalance in employment relationships for events based Parliamentary Service staff. We are pleased to have achieved this outcome for our members, and look forward to these changes taking effect in the 53rd Parliament.”

Paul Tolich, E tū Senior National Industrial Officer, says, “this is a very good settlement that led to a high turnout of members voting for its ratification. I feel that it has brought into effect a number of the recommendations of the Francis Review and reflects the shared spirit of intent to address the review.”

Key changes taking effect in the 53rd Parliament include:

The narrowing of what constitutes an ‘event’ for staff working on events-based contracts.

Significantly, the general election will no longer be an event that triggers the end of their contract. This means, for most staff, employment will continue, uninterrupted from one Parliament to the next. Currently, the general election is an event which triggers the end of an events-based employee’s contract. The Breakdown in Relationship clause is no longer an event and this provision has been removed from contracts. This means that neither a member of Parliament, or a staff member, can cite a breakdown in relationship in order to terminate the employee’s contract.

A fair and transparent system for managing staff time off in lieu will be implemented.

The ability for members of Parliament to directly nominate staff into roles has been removed. All new hires must go through a full recruitment process.

A new framework for remuneration will also be introduced along with new positions, which recognise and compensate fairly for the greater levels of seniority at which some employees are operating.

While, not part of the collective agreement, upon employment, a triangular relationship agreement will also be signed by Parliamentary Service, the MP and the staff member which clearly lays out the expectations of all parties.

Together, these changes fully, or partially, address recommendations 33, 34, 38, 40, 41, 52 and 57 of the Francis Review. This brings the total of completed recommendations to 47, with another 24 currently underway.

“These changes will make Parliament a better place to work for many, helping us to attract and retain the best people to support New Zealand’s democracy” Gonzalez-Montero said.

