TSB Good Stuff Puts $250,000 Behind Nine Brilliant Ideas To Benefit New Zealand Communities

Press Release – TSB Bank

TSB has awarded nine grants totalling $250,000 to New Zealanders with great ideas to do good in our communities. TSB Good Stuff provides kickstarter funds of up to $30,000 to New Zealanders with a great idea that will solve problems and create benefits …

TSB has awarded nine grants totalling $250,000 to New Zealanders with great ideas to do good in our communities.

TSB Good Stuff provides kickstarter funds of up to $30,000 to New Zealanders with a great idea that will solve problems and create benefits for our country.

“TSB was overwhelmed with thousands of applications pitching fantastic ideas to help New Zealand get back on its feet,” says CEO Donna Cooper.

“It was really encouraging to see New Zealanders positive focus when our country is in the middle of a challenging time because of COVID-19.

“Choosing our winners was a hard task, with Kiwis putting forward so many amazing concepts which we’d be proud to support as a Bank that exists to use our profit for purpose to generate community good.

“Our TSB Good Stuff grant recipients are going to make a real difference across many different parts of our communities with their work.”

A number of the TSB Good Stuff grants will help successful applicants to develop innovative apps. These include helping to keep boaties safe on the water, improving child and adolescent health and wellbeing, helping people with disabilities to easily find accessibility information and actively supporting and educating people caring for loved ones suffering mental distress.

The grants will also give New Zealand kids in lower decile areas access to STEM learning kits with online tutorials and fund an in-school education programme to teach coding.

As well as this, the grants will enable the launch of community cooking workshops to promote healthy eating and reduce obesity in Māori and Pasifika families, and the development of a new predator trap to support the Government’s Predator Free 2050 vision.

Cantabrian Dean Brown has also been voted People’s Choice winner by New Zealand and will now make his app Triage-Plus a reality, to help emergency services manage mass casualty incidents more effectively.

“These projects will support a range of key health initiatives, educate our tamariki in growth industries, protect our environment, and generate jobs and income right throughout New Zealand,” says Ms Cooper.

“TSB is incredibly proud to enable these New Zealanders to bring their ideas to life for the benefit of our communities.”

You can learn more about all the TSB Good Stuff winners at tsbgoodstuff.co.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url