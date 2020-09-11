Mutu, A New App To Lend & Borrow Anything Launches With Over 2000 Users And 1200 Listings.

Press Release – Mutu

Move aside Marie Kondo, it turns out all the stuff New Zealanders are tossing to the gutter can actually make them some good pocket money. Cantabrians now have the chance to lend and borrow almost anything with the launch of startup peer-to-peer …

Move aside Marie Kondo, it turns out all the stuff New Zealanders are tossing to the gutter can actually make them some good pocket money.

Cantabrians now have the chance to lend and borrow almost anything with the launch of startup peer-to-peer platform, Mutu.

The app allows Kiwis to search, locate, and rent items based on budget and location, while giving lenders a chance to make extra cash off of their goods collecting dust.

“If lockdown’s taught us one thing, it’s that we all own a bunch of stuff we don’t get around to using,” said Toby Skilton, Founder of Mutu. “We’re providing a platform for businesses, community organisations and regular Kiwis alike to make some money off of all their great things, while helping reduce the amazing amount of waste sent to the landfill.”

Mutu has launched their service in the Canterbury region to begin with, and will look to scale nationally as the app continues to build popularity. Before even launching, Mutu attracted over 2000 pre-signups to the platform and they already have over 1200 listings.

It’s also going to provide support for Christchurch businesses looking to reach new audiences and build fresh ways to make money. The platform has confirmed partnerships from more than 20 companies and organisations around the city who will collectively list around 1,000 items, including Hireking Christchurch, who are building new audiences to rent out a wide range of DIY, gardening and construction products.

Mutu’s story

Inspired by his European travels using peer-to-peer apps and wanting to avoid buying more things as he travelled from place to place, Toby Skilton arrived back in New Zealand and realised the huge potential for a flourishing, wide-spread share economy. Mutu will give more people better access to the things they want and need, and cut down waste at the same time. Mutu is available on the IOS and Android app store.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url