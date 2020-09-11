Labour Loses All Blacks To Oz

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

Labours clumsy and incompetent handling of the Rugby Championship has led to the hosting rights being lost to Australia, Nationals Sport & Recreation spokesperson Mark Mitchell says. We will be cheering the All Blacks on, but our …

Labour’s clumsy and incompetent handling of the Rugby Championship has led to the hosting rights being lost to Australia, National’s Sport & Recreation spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“We will be cheering the All Blacks on, but our stadiums will be empty.

“This is a massive blow for New Zealand. Being able to host such a significant international sporting event would have provided jobs and an economic boost when we need it most.”

SANZAAR, the body that oversees the Rugby Championship, initially said that New Zealand was the preference to host the tournament, but now the tournament will take place in New South Wales.

“Labour’s failure to act has cost New Zealand valuable job creation and Australia will reap the benefits now,” Mr Mitchell says.

“The Prime Minister is blaming the result on ‘SANZAAR politics’, but it’s understood that the Australian Government offered ‘superior commercial modelling and quarantine conditions’.

“At a time when our hospitality and events sector is on its knees, Labour’s complacency has lost New Zealand our premier sporting brand to Australia.

“We all recall the excitement of the 2011 Rugby World Cup and the economic benefits it bought.

“We have not only lost the hosting rights, we have lost the jobs and opportunity that hosting this tournament would bring.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url