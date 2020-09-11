CropX Acquires Regen To Grow Global Footprint And Give Farmers Unmatched In-Soil Insights

Press Release – Empire PR

CropX, a global soil sensing and agricultural analytics leader, today announced the acquisition of New Zealand-based Regen, a leading provider of cloud-based, precision effluent and irrigation decision support tools. Current Regen customers now have access to CropX’s unmatched combination of in-soil data and advanced farm management analytics and automation tools.

“The importance of understanding soil health and what is happening beneath the ground is finally coming into the spotlight. This acquisition will help us further build our on-farm irrigation, effluent and nutrient management product lineup as we lead the market in delivering accurate in-soil insights,” said CropX CEO Tomer Tzach.

“Continuing our commitment to provide affordable, scalable solutions to help farmers make the best possible decisions to overcome resource limitations, profitability challenges and sustainability demands, the acquisition of Regen strengthens our global network and expands our growing sales footprint.”

With the acquisition of Regen, CropX adds over 130,000 acres under management and more than a decade of in-depth New Zealand farm data to its farm management platform. Regen has provided exceptional quality, service and client results – delivering over 200,000 client recommendations annually based on its in-soil data and user-friendly decision support platform.

In addition to extending its global reach, the acquisition of Regen fortifies CropX’s roots in the New Zealand ag community. Developed as part of the New Zealand Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) and first funded by a group of New Zealand angel investors, CropX has longstanding ties to the region.

Finistere Ventures, a major player in the New Zealand ag community and an early investor in CropX, supported the acquisition negotiations and will help the company further grow its local presence. Aiming to quickly build its sales and support team, CropX promoted Eitan Dan to the newly created position of New Zealand General Manager. Dan previously served as chief operating officer.

“Now part of CropX, the Regen technology solutions, extensive regional sensor network and experience support team will help us deliver the most advanced in-soil data analytics, decision support tools and data-driven irrigation prescriptions to growers as a global in-soil IoT leader,” said Eitan Dan, CropX New Zealand General Manager.

“The acquisition combined with our history and deep connections in New Zealand will help us actively cultivate our leadership position in this important region.”

Analyzing soil data and integrating it with crop models, satellite imagery, and weather forecasts, the CropX farm management platform helps farmers around the globe cut crop-input costs, increase profitability and ensure sustainability by driving water, fertilizer, energy and labour savings.

A proven internet of things (IoT) pioneer in the grower community, CropX provides highly accurate, proprietary soil sensing technology and an award-winning, feature-rich decision support platform built by in-house agronomic, data science and software teams.

“Aiming to create world-class, technology-based decision support solutions for the agricultural sector, Regen has helped New Zealand farmers tackle the growing complexities of managing modern farm operations over the past decade,” added Regen CEO Bridgit Hawkins.

“Farmers need financial and environmental sustainability. Joining CropX, our farmers will be able to get access to its transformational technology and extensive global data network to instantly assess what is happening in their paddocks so they can make sure their farm operations sustainably manage water, nutrients and leaching.”

Effective immediately, Hawkins and the Regen team will join CropX, adding regional on-farm and service model expertise, as well as advanced agronomy, effluent and irrigation management capabilities to support global efforts.

