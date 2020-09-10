Sanford Announces Resignation Of Chief Executive Volker Kuntzsch

Press Release – Sanford Limited

Sanford Chair, Sir Rob McLeod, today announced the resignation of Sanford’s Chief Executive, Volker Kuntzsch, after seven years leading the company.

Mr Kuntzsch’s last day at Sanford will be September 18.

Sir Rob McLeod said Volker had made a transformational impact on Sanford.

“Volker has helped transform Sanford into a progressive, values-based company with an outstanding commitment to environmental sustainability and to Sanford’s people. On behalf of the Sanford team, we are grateful to Volker for his leadership and thank him for a seven year contribution as our chief executive.

“Over those last seven years we have made good progress on maximising the value of our fish products and diversifying our business, as well as turning our aquaculture business into a profitable and innovative unit,” he said.

“As we now move towards a greater focus on consumer-driven innovation and marketing, Volker and the Sanford Board have agreed that now would be a sensible time for a new leader to drive the next phase of the strategy.”

Mr Kuntzsch says while it is sad to move on from a company of which he is very proud, the period of lockdown in New Zealand gave him an opportunity for reflection and decision making with his family around him.

“I’m incredibly proud of the transition we have made as a company from a commodity business to one that focuses on value and values. The team are truly outstanding and I will miss them but I am ready for and looking forward to the next chapter in my life which starts with stepping back and focusing on my lovely family. I have spent many years in leadership roles around the world. Sanford is one I will look back on with great satisfaction and with confidence that its people will continue on the path and strategy we have set and will achieve great things.”

Sir Rob particularly acknowledged Volker’s role in building a strong Sanford culture, which the Board was committed to preserving.

On behalf of the Sanford Board and staff he wished Volker all the very best for the future.

The Sanford Board will shortly commence an international search for a replacement chief executive. In the interim, Sanford’s Andre Gargiulo, will be the acting chief executive, and will provide a continued point of contact with Sanford’s customers, markets and investors and ensure the safe ongoing operation of Sanford’s business.

