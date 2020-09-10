Labour Piling More Costs On To Kiwi Households

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

Labour’s energy policy will hammer Kiwis’ back pockets by increasing the cost of electricity by as much as 40 per cent, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

The Government’s own advice from the Independent Climate Commission said the 100 per cent renewable electricity will increase power prices for New Zealand businesses and families.

“The day after Grant Robertson pledged there would be no new taxes, we’re seeing even more costs piled onto New Zealanders.

“This is a policy that will cost thousands of jobs and put even more people on to the unemployment benefit.

“While we want to see more renewable electricity, all this policy will do is increase electricity prices and reduce reliability.

“While Labour wants higher taxes and hiked power prices, National wants to get the economy moving and create jobs for New Zealanders.”

