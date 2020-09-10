Gulf Livestock 1 Lost In Typhoon Maysak

Having chartered the ship for this voyage, we are devastated that our three stockman and veterinarian are among the missing. We sincerely extend our deepest sympathies to their family and friends along with those of the missing crew. This is a heartbreaking and incomprehensible maritime tragedy and Australasian Global Exports wants to know how it occurred. Ever since the ship went missing, we have been in contact with families on both sides of the Tasman to exchange what information we had. We have offered the New Zealand families support and professional counselling services as well. Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions we are unable to personally visit their families as we would have liked to. We do wish to acknowledge the authorities on both sides of the Tasman and in Japan, especially Japan Coast Guard, which went into harm’s way to rescue people. No further comment will be made.