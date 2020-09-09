Tax Hikes Not The Answer

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“Hardworking New Zealanders who just want to have a go will likely be the ones punished by Labour’s tax happy plans today,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“We tell kids to listen to their teacher, work hard, get good grades so they can get good jobs, save their money and invest wisely.

“Labour says if you do all that we’ll tax you harder. It is tall poppy syndrome in the tax code.

“Grant Robertson will announce Labour’s tax plan without Jacinda Ardern at his side – she obviously doesn’t want to be associated with the increased tax bill for hardworking Kiwis.

“Let’s not forget that these are the same people who wanted to introduce a Capital Gains Tax.

“This is the worst possible time to increase taxes. We should be keeping more money in people’s pockets. ACT’s Alternative Budget and Debt Destroyer show how we can reduce wasteful spending to balance the budget in 2024 while also cutting taxes to stimulate the economy.

“Only a vote for ACT is a vote to stop the spending splurge and balance the books with no new taxes.”

