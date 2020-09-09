New Border Exemption Categories Shows Government Is Listening

Press Release – Business Central

Businesses have been asking for border exemptions for overseas visa holders and finally get their wish under new rules announced today.

“The new rules around border exemptions for people who already hold working visas and jobs in New Zealand will come as a relief to many businesses up and down the country,” says John Milford, Chief Executive of Business Central.

“Many of these employees are critical workers and work in industries where we simply do not have the expertise or the numbers of skilled workers that we need to give businesses the best chance to recover post-lockdown.”

“I recently visited Palmerston North, Napier, and New Plymouth and immigration was a top-three issue for businesses everywhere I went.”

“Today’s announcement is a good start in remedying some of the immediate issues, but we need to see progress on how immigration processes will be handled over the next few years.”

