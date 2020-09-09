France Bans Outdoor Gas Heaters – Should NZ Follow Suit?

Press Release – Kelray Heating

France has recently introduced a blanket ban on all outdoor gas heaters. At the end of winter, bars and cafes will not be allowed to use outdoor patio heaters.

The ban is part of accelerating France towards a low carbon economy and was spearheaded by Ecology Minister Barbara Pompili. Speaking to French media, Pompili labelled the use of outdoor heaters as an “ecologically aberrant” practice.

The ban is expected to hit the pockets of café and bar owners, who since the 2008 indoor smoking ban, have relied heavily on outdoor dining. In Paris, 75% of restaurants and cafes have heated terraces.

Critics have labelled the blanket ban on all outdoor heaters as heavy-handed. They believe a better solution can be found, one which balances both the environment and the hospitality industry.

The solution may be in the energy source of outdoor heaters. There are two popular types of outdoor heaters – gas-powered heaters and infrared electric heaters. An average gas-powered patio heater emits 3300 kg of CO2 per year, compare this to a similar electric heater which emits only 500 kg of CO2 per year.

But the differences go beyond just emissions. Gas heating is a far less efficient form of heating an outdoor space.

“Infrared electric heaters heat your body similarly to the sun’s rays”, explains NZ outdoor heater manufacturer Kelvin Davis. “Infrared rays do not heat the air; instead, they only have an effect once they hit a solid object. Infrared heat will penetrate the skin and warm you from beneath your skin.”

Gas heaters, on the other hand, use the process of convection to heat the surrounding air. This means that even a slight breeze can blow away the heated air, leading to further energy wastage.

With New Zealand priding itself of maintaining a clean green image, is it time we looked at banning gas-powered patio heaters?

While the heavy-handed French approach may be too tough on the hospitality sector (particular during a global pandemic), transitioning to electric infrared heating solutions could significantly reduce the country’s carbon emissions while still allowing for comfortable alfresco dining.

