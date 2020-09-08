Engineering New Zealand Selects New CE

Press Release – Engineering New Zealand

Richard Templer will be the new Chief Executive of Engineering New Zealand.

Engineering New Zealand President Colin Crampton says Richard, who’s currently Chief Executive of Manawatū District Council, stood out as a collegial leader who knows how to get things done through others.

“Richard is a seasoned leader who has developed good relationships with mana whenua and key stakeholders, and delivered results for the council’s customers and communities.”

He holds a PhD in engineering and has a background in science and innovation.

Richard says he’s excited about joining the Engineering New Zealand team.

“2020 has delivered unexpected, major challenges for all of us. Engineering and engineers are playing vital roles in New Zealand’s response. They’re delivering innovative healthcare solutions, new means of keeping communities connected, working on vaccine manufacture and creating new infrastructure.

“As the profession rises to these challenges, we must do so in new, creative, inclusive and diverse ways, as we engineer better lives for all New Zealanders.”

Richard will take up the role in November. He succeeds Susan Freeman-Greene, who departs Engineering New Zealand this week to become Chief Executive of Local Government New Zealand. Engineering New Zealand General Manager Helen Davidson will be acting Chief Executive in the interim.

