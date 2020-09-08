Concern Over Financial Impact Of Covid-19 Tests Among Pacific Workers – GP

Article – RNZ

Workers in the Pacific community are being urged to approach their employers and Work and Income if they are concerned about losing pay if they take Covid-19 tests.



A health worker takes a sample from a motorist at a testing station in Ōtara. File photo Photo: RNZ

Auckland GP Api Talemaitoga, who is also chair of the Pasifika GP Network, said many members of the Pacific community are in low-paid jobs such as cleaners and aged care.

He told Morning Report they were keen to get tested but they were concerned whether they had enough sick leave to self-isolate for two or three days as they awaited test results.

“We’ve asked them to front foot this with their employers and talk to them and talk to WINZ if this was necessary as well.”

Dr Talemaitoga drove past a testing centre in Auckland yesterday and he could see it was quiet, however, it was Father’s Day which may have affected numbers plus weekends were traditionally a time of less demand, he said.

He said the death of former Cook Island prime minister and GP, Joe Williams, is a stark reminder for communities to remain vigilant.



Dr Joe Williams, left, and Api Talemaitoga Photo: NZ government/ Greg Bowker Visuals

Dr Williams’ death marked a sad time for the Pacific community and for all GPs who continue to work serving their communities.

“I was really shocked. Through the grapevine I thought he was improving or managing to hold his own, so it’s really sad.”

It brought a sense of reality, that “one of our own” who was a well-known pillar of the community had succumbed to the virus.

“We have to really encourage the community to remain vigilant and keep up the testing regime. But it has really shaken the community.”

