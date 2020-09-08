Code Of Banking Practice Translations Now Available

Press Release – NZ Bankers’ Association

The Code of Banking Practice is now available in six other commonly used languages the New Zealand Bankers’ Association announced today.

“We wanted to make the Code more widely available, and that includes to people who don’t speak English as their first language. That’s why we’ve translated the Code into te reo M­āori, Samoan, Tongan, simplified Chinese, Hindi and Korean,” says New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont.

“The Code tells you what you can expect from your bank. It sets out five high level commitments that banks make to their customers. We’d like as many people as possible to know about this.”

Under the Code banks agree to:

Treat customers fairly and reasonably

Communicate with customers clearly and effectively

Respect customers’ privacy and confidentiality and keep their banking systems secure

Act responsibly if they offer or provide customers with credit

Deal effectively with customer concerns and complaints.

The Code translations are available on the NZBA website here:

https://www.nzba.org.nz/consumer-information/code-banking-practice/code-of-banking-practice/

Links to translations (printable PDF documents):

