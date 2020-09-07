REINZ Announces Appointment Of New Education Director

Press Release – REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today announced the appointment of Belinda Woolrych as the new Education Director. Belinda forms part of REINZ’s Senior Leadership Team and will report directly to the Chief Executive.



Belinda brings significant experience in both the education and property sides of the role. She worked for a number of years for the Woolworths Australia Group as Change/Transformation and Learning & Development Manager and she has also worked as a Trainer and Assessor for TAFE New South Wales. Most recently, she was Director of Learning & Development for the Property Makeover Academy in Sydney.

Belinda is also an author (publishing her first book, Rightsize Your Home: The Empty Nester’s Guide for a Stress-Free Downsize in 2014), a speaker and is the Founder of Papillon Styling & Renovations.

Commenting on her appointment, Woolrych says: “I’m delighted to have recently moved to New Zealand to take on this role which combines two of my passions – education and real estate. I’m very much looking forward to adding value to education for REINZ members contributing for collective growth.”

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “I’m really looking forward to Belinda joining the team as we drive forward a new strategy of online learning, mixed with more traditional classroom based learning – particularly as in the last six months REINZ has had to move a significant portion of its education and training to an online model as a result of COVID-19.”

