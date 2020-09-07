Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“Jacinda Ardern is in la la land proposing a new public holiday during a recession,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Does she know there’s an economic crisis going on?

“Labour would better off saying it has no policy than floating ideas like this.

“New Zealanders don’t need a day off, they need Jacinda Ardern to take three years off.

“There are 70,000 more people on welfare, future generations face mountains of debt, businesses are struggling to survive, and Labour’s answer is a new public holiday.

“If Labour wants Matariki to be public holiday, it should abolish Labour Day so businesses aren’t taking on more costs.

“If Jacinda Ardern considers this the sort of policy we need during a recession, she’s not fit to govern.”

