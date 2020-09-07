Extra Public Holiday Worth The Cost?

Press Release – EMA

The EMA says the Governments announcement today of an extra public holiday for Matariki from 2022 is unlikely to find favour with its business members. Chief Executive Brett ORiley says it will be seen as another cost to business and is unlikely …

The EMA says the Government’s announcement today of an extra public holiday for Matariki from 2022 is unlikely to find favour with its business members.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says it will be seen as another cost to business and is unlikely to support increased tourism, which was the original argument for an extra public holiday during COVID-19 Alert Levels 1 and 2.

Mr O’Riley says the Government priority should be focused on fixing the dysfunctional Holidays Act.

“We need to see a simplified and streamlined process for calculating entitlements and creating efficiencies for business.”

“We understand the cultural argument about Matariki being considered important enough for a public holiday, but it could have been exchanged with one of the other public holidays,” he says.

