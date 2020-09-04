New Zealand Now: Labour Market And Tourism Key Facts

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

These papers draw together information from different Stats NZ releases to give users some key facts about the labour market at June 2020 and tourism at June 2020 . We plan to release a series of these topic-based papers in the lead-up to the general …These papers draw together information from different Stats NZ releases to give users some key facts about the labour market at June 2020 and tourism at June 2020.

We plan to release a series of these topic-based papers in the lead-up to the general election on Saturday, 17 October 2020. They are intended as an easy reference for voters, media, and members of parliament.

We tend to get a few common requests and questions in the lead-up to an election, so these pages can help provide consistent answers with impartial data.

We will be updating the key facts papers as new data becomes available.

