Linking The Railway Reserve To The Maitai – Extending Nelson’s Shared Pathways

Press Release – Nelson City Council

Nelsonians will soon be able to cycle and walk safely all the way from the Railway Reserve Shared Path to the Maitai Riverside Precinct once work to fill a missing gap in our cycling/pedestrian network is completed.

Starting on 14 September and lasting until mid-December, the ANZAC Park to Maitai Cycle link will connect the Great Taste Trail to the Maitai Shared Pathway by creating an off road connection along Paru Paru Road and Rutherford Street to ANZAC Park, to link to the St Vincent Street end of the Railway Reserve Shared Path.

The first week will involve works at Haven Road/Vanguard Street/Rutherford Street to accommodate a bus detour. This will involve the modification of the intersection at each end of Haven Road and the temporary removal of the carpooling parks on the section of Haven Road bordering ANZAC Park, so buses have enough room to pass each other. Alternative carpooling parks can be found at:

The main construction work starts on 21 September and is expected to last for 12 weeks, weather dependent. Part of this work includes changes to the Halifax Street/Rutherford Street/Paru Paru Road intersection, including modifying traffic signals. To do this work in the safest and most efficient way, there will be a temporary closure of Halifax St between the Haven Rd roundabout and Rutherford Street from 21 September for the duration of the works.

As well as the bus detour, there will be a separate sign-posted detour in place for cars.

Group Manager Alec Louverdis thanked people for their patience while this work was carried out.

“We want to make it easy for people to choose to walk or cycle in Nelson. Every person who walks or cycles represents a reduction in congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. Safe shared pathways make cycling an option for less experienced riders, and provide walkers with a more pleasant way to navigate their city.”

