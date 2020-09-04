BSA Announces New CEO – Glen Scanlon

Press Release – Broadcasting Standards Authority

The Board of the Broadcasting Standards Authority I Te Mana Whanonga Kaipho has appointed Glen Scanlon to lead the organisation as its new Chief Executive. BSA Chair Judge Bill Hastings says Glen will bring a wealth of experience in digital, broadcast …

The Board of the Broadcasting Standards Authority I Te Mana Whanonga Kaipāho has appointed Glen Scanlon to lead the organisation as its new Chief Executive.

BSA Chair Judge Bill Hastings says Glen will bring a wealth of experience in digital, broadcast and print media to the role at a time when the broad media environment and how it is regulated is under increasing pressure.

“We are very pleased to have attracted a person of Glen’s calibre and expertise to the role. He will be well known to many in broadcasting and the wider media.”

From 2014 Glen was the head of news and digital at Radio NZ. Previously, he was the editor of New Zealand’s largest news and entertainment website, stuff.co.nz. He was named New Zealand’s editorial executive of the year for his work at Radio NZ in 2017.

Mr Scanlon says he is looking forward to working with the BSA team and stakeholders at a time of exponential change across the media sector and in audience habits.

“People’s trust in our media outlets and the content they engage with is essential to the maintenance of a vibrant and thriving democracy. Organisations like the BSA are key to helping support this and freedom of speech without harm.”

Mr Scanlon will start on 12 October 2020.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url