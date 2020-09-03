Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2020 | South And East Regional Finalists Named

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

The Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2020 South and East finalist announcements took place tonight completing a busy week of virtual celebrations streaming into workplaces across the region.

“You have gifted your talent and invested capital to provide employment for others during an unprecedented time,” said Michael Barnett, CEO of Auckland Business Chamber as he welcomed the hopeful South and East entrants to this evening’s stream. “You are the risk takers and the corporate heroes for tomorrow’s Auckland.”

The high-profile awards, powered by the Auckland Business Chamber, is open to any Auckland business, of any size. It encourages innovation and creativity in the sector, where businesses can enter across nine categories in either the North & West, Central or South & East regions. The programme cumulates in three regional gala dinners at the end of the year.

The 2020 Awards attracted a record number of entries with 744 across the programme – more than three times the number received in 2018 and another huge leap on last year of just under 500.

During a tough year for business, the Awards has been an opportunity for entrants to focus on their strengths and celebrate their achievements. “Embarking on an Awards journey brings a sense of team purpose, active engagement and opportunity for valuable benchmarking,” says Mr Barnett.

The finalists announced from each category will now go on to participate in the South & East regional gala dinner ceremony in December.

For a list of South & East finalists, visit: www.aucklandbusinessawards.co.nz/southandeast

