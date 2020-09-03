Tourism Industry Unites To Revive And Revitalise

Press Release – Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Air New Zealand’s Chief Executive Greg Foran is among notable speakers at this year’s Tourism Summit Aotearoa, a full-day event focusing on the revival and revitalisation of New Zealand’s tourism industry.

The Summit, which will be held on 17 November at Te Papa, Wellington, is a key annual event hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa, bringing together business and government leaders from all sectors of the industry. The Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism will both be invited to speak.

This year, TIA has designed the Summit around the immediate and longer-term needs of the industry, with an aim to breathe new life into tourism following the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“Tourism Summit Aotearoa is an opportunity for businesses and stakeholders to discuss the future of tourism and how we can take deliberate steps to shape the development of the visitor economy in New Zealand, while getting our industry back on its feet after its hardest ever year,” says TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts.

“We’ll discuss the next steps for theindustry and revealnew toolsand approaches to ensure thelong-termsustainability of tourism in New Zealand.”

Mr Roberts says the Summit will be an energizing day with lively discussion, concluding with networking drinks followed by dinner.

“After so much forced time apart, we want to bring the industry together again for some much-needed networking and face-to-face interaction.”

Alongside Greg Foran, confirmed speakers include Tourism New Zealand CEO Stephen England-Hall, the co-Chairs of the Tourism Futures Taskforce Grant Webster and Steve Chadwick, TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts and TIA Chair Gráinne Troute. Further speakers are to be added. There will also be several industry panels and the audience will be encouraged to actively participate in the discussions.

Ms Troute will announce the recipients of this year’s Tourism Academic Scholarships, which help young New Zealanders complete their finalyear of tourism-related tertiary study.

TIA has managed costs and obtained sponsorship support to allow registration fees for the Summit to be kept low, to support industry attendance.

Tourism Summit Aotearoa is supported by Marsh New Zealand, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, NZ Māori Tourism, ServiceIQ and the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust.

