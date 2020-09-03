Metro Is Back

Press Release – Metro Magazine

Metro, Auckland’s most beloved magazine and 2020 Voyager Magazine of the Year, has been saved from purgatory by new independent local ownership.

In November, Metro will be returning to shelves and mailboxes as a revamped, quarterly print magazine, with four bigger, fatter, more beautiful issues a year of the best (and sometimes worst) of Auckland. Online, Metro will develop several digital platforms, giving Aucklanders new access to insider knowledge of their city.

Henry Oliver and Jean Teng are returning to the title as editor and food editor respectively. Art direction will be shepherded by Kelvin Soh of DDMMYY.

As the closure of Metro’s previous owner and the loss of several iconic titles made clear, if you want a thriving, independent, local media ecosystem, you need to support it.

To help Metro bring you more of the best writing, photography, illustration and design Aotearoa — in print, online and, when the time comes, in real life — please visit subscribe.metromagazine.co.nz to see our subscription options.

